Warm and windy today, stormy tonight

Good Saturday morning Mid-Michigan! Happy in-state rivalry Saturday! Areas of showers have delivered some light rainfall to the area during the overnight hours. Most of the shower activity will come to an end by noon today, but more showers and perhaps some nasty storms will arrive later this evening.

Today

Areas of showers will continue to track across the area through this morning, with most of the activity expected to end by noon. A generally dry afternoon period is expected, with some peeks of sunshine possible as well. Temperatures will soar into the low to middle 80s heading through the afternoon hours. Windy conditions will develop with south to southwest winds between 15 and 25 MPH, with gusts to 35 MPH. If you are planning any tailgating activities prior to the big game, you should remain dry but be sure to hold down the plates and napkins with something heavy!

>> Track the rain with our Interactive Radar! <<

Tonight

Things get interesting heading into the evening hours. A strong cold front will begin to work into Mid-Michigan after 8 PM. This cold front will bring showers and perhaps strong winds to the region. Wind gusts could approach 60 MPH as the front passes through the area. The showers and possible storms may impact the second half of the Michigan/Michigan State game. Keep it tuned to TV-5 for the latest on the severe weather potential. Showers and storms will come to an end through the overnight hours, with lows bottoming out in the upper 50s.

>> Track the rain with our Interactive Radar! <<

Sunday and Beyond

Sunday is shaping up to be a gorgeous day! Mostly sunny skies are on the way along with lighter winds and warm temperatures! Highs are expected to top out in the middle to upper 70s, so it is looking like a great day to throw on some shorts and a t-shirt, and keep the hoodies and jeans in the closet for a few days.

Monday looks like another dandy day for most of the area. Partly sunny skies and afternoon highs in the middle 70s are expected, but a few morning rain showers could impact areas along and south of I-69. The shower activity could arrive as the remnants of Hurricane Nate track north and east. We will continue to track Nate’s path and refine the shower chances for Sunday night and Monday as new data becomes available.

Cooler air will move into the region on Tuesday, but temperatures will still run several degrees above average for this point in the year. Tuesday afternoon highs will top out in the upper 60s under partly sunny skies.

Temperature will top out in the upper 60s to near 70 through the balance of the workweek. Showers are possible on Wednesday and Thursday, with the best chance for widespread rain on Wednesday. Dry conditions are expected to return to the region on Friday. Check out the First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast for more details about the week ahead!

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.