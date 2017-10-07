Isabella Rd in Midland County reopens after gas leak - WNEM TV 5

Isabella Rd in Midland County reopens after gas leak

Posted: Updated:
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Police have reopened Isabella Rd in Midland County after a gas leak.

Around 11:55 a.m. Midland County Central Dispatch reported Isabella Rd was closed, between Vance Rd and Chippewa River Rd, from a gas leak.

Consumers Energy was on the scene shortly after.

Central Dispatch said the gas leak was caused by traffic accident. A passing truck driver said a vehicle crashed into a gas line.

