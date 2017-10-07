SVSU offers CPR blitz training during tonight’s game - WNEM TV 5

SVSU offers CPR blitz training during tonight’s game

Saginaw Valley State University College of Health and Human Services is aiming to provide life-saving training at today’s game.

The college is teaming up with the Pulse3 Foundation and Blue Cross Blue Shield for a CPR Blitz. Using the slogan 500 in 5, they hope to train 500 people on how to perform hands-only CPR.

Trained SVSU students and volunteers will be stationed in a tent outside Wickes Memorial Stadium leading five-minute training sessions starting 1 p.m.

