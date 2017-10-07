Legislative fight intensifies over short-term rental bills - WNEM TV 5

Legislative fight intensifies over short-term rental bills

Posted: Updated:
Posted By Stephen Borowy
Connect
LANSING, MI (AP) -

Local crackdowns on short-term housing rentals have ignited a fight in Michigan's Capitol, with homeowners and lobbyists lining up for and against legislation that would allow the rentals in all residential zones and prohibit treating them differently through zoning.

The bills are being pushed by the Michigan Realtors group, which accuses municipalities of trampling on property rights with overly restrictive and unfair rules. On the other side are lodging, tourism and local officials who worry about the unrestrained growth of short-term vacation rentals through online platforms such as Airbnb.

Supporters and opponents are mobilizing ahead of potential legislative hearings this fall. The Realtors has run one-minute radio ads across the state. Tourism and local leaders held a news conference in recent days to express their "deep concerns" with the legislation.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.