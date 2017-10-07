Grab some grub at the Fall Kickoff Tailgate

There’s nothing like some great grub during a football game.

If you want to see the Michigan State University vs University of Michigan game on the big screen tonight, head to the Fall Kickoff Tailgate at the Dow Event Center in Saginaw. The screening will be held in the Red Room.

Attendees can grab craft beer samples for $2 and wing samples for $1.

Admission is free and doors open at 5 p.m. You must be 21 and over to drink.

The event was moved from the Huntington Event Park to the Dow Event Center due to inclement weather.

