Wind advisory for multiple Mid-Michigan counties

Strong winds coming in from the southwest with gusts around 45 mph will be developing overnight.

The advisory starts Oct. 8 from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. for the following counties:

Lapeer County

Midland County

Shiawassee County

Sanilac County

Tuscola County

Saginaw County

Bay County

Genesee County

Huron County

The winds will quickly diminish to 10 to 20 mph during Sunday morning.

