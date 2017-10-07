Wind advisory for multiple Mid-Michigan counties - WNEM TV 5

Wind advisory for multiple Mid-Michigan counties

Strong winds coming in from the southwest with gusts around 45 mph will be developing overnight.

The advisory starts Oct. 8 from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. for the following counties:

  • Lapeer County
  • Midland County
  • Shiawassee County
  • Sanilac County
  • Tuscola County
  • Saginaw County
  • Bay County
  • Genesee County
  • Huron County

The winds will quickly diminish to 10 to 20 mph during Sunday morning.

