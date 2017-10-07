Vehicle collides into Saginaw home

Saginaw City Police Officers responded to a vehicle that collided into a home.

On Oct. 7, Police officers were dispatched to 603 Davenport Rd for the vehicle accident.

Around 4 p.m., a lone female driver crashed through the home owner's fence and into their lawn.

The homeowner and the driver said that no one was injured in the accident.

Police have not confirmed the cause of the crash.

