Gusty storms possible tonight

After a round of showers this morning, our weather has quieted down and this afternoon has been quite pleasant across Mid-Michigan. While the weather may be nice down, keep an eye on things as we head into the evening hours as our weather may take a more active turn.

Current Weather Alerts:

Wind Advisory: in effect for the counties of Bay, Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Midland, Saginaw, Sanilac, Shiawassee, and Tuscola from 12 AM to 6 AM Sunday.

This Evening & Overnight

Temperatures have warmed up into the upper 70s and even 80s this afternoon in Mid-Michigan and we'll be staying mild through the evening hours tonight.

As the evening goes on, an approaching cold front from the west will send a line of showers and thunderstorms through Mid-Michigan during the late evening hours. This line should approach our US-127 counties around 8-9 PM tonight, and quickly move east around 45-50 MPH across the rest of the area.

We're already quite gusty this afternoon with gusts already around 30 miles per hour or greater in many spots. Wind gusts are expected to stronger later on this evening with some around 45 MPH, so a Wind Advisory has been issued for parts of the area. That advisory is listed above.

If you have anything loose in the yard, make sure it's secure this evening. A few power outages are not out of the question.

Not only are we windy at the surface, but we have even stronger winds above our heads. Showers, and especially thunderstorms won't have to work very hard to tap into those strong winds aloft and bring them down to the surface.

Because of this, we have a Marginal Risk (5%) for severe weather in place for parts of the area tonight. A Marginal Risk suggests severe weather is not expected to be widespread, but we're keeping our eyes on it. The main threat would be damaging wind gusts and frequent lightning. Although chances are low, an isolated, brief tornado cannot be ruled out.

The time of concern for strong to severe storms would be between 8 PM and 1 AM, with the main line exiting the Thumb around 1 AM.

A few lingering showers are possible overnight, but that activity should fade quickly through the night and we'll see things dry out rapidly closer to daybreak on Sunday. Skies will also clear, especially west through the night with lows falling into the 50s.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.