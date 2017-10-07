Down tree and wires blocks Hope Rd in Midland - WNEM TV 5

Down tree and wires blocks Hope Rd in Midland

MIDLAND, MI (WNEM) -

Midland County Central Dispatch reports a portion of Hope Rd is closed due to a down tree and wires.

The road is blocked off between Bombay Rd and Shaffer Rd.

Drivers are asked to find a different route.

