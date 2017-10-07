Hope Rd in Midland has reopened - WNEM TV 5

Hope Rd in Midland has reopened

Posted: Updated:
MIDLAND, MI (WNEM) -

Midland County Central Dispatch reports a portion of Hope Rd has reopened.

The road was closed from Bombay Rd to Shaffer Rd because of a down tree and wires.

