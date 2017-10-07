SVSU hosts "hands only" CPR training

More and more people are learning CPR training thanks to Saginaw Valley State University nursing student, Tyler Kwapis.
"You just never know when somebody is going to collapse or fall and you just never know when you're going to be in the wrong place at the wrong time so we're making sure that were properly equipping people for when they get in situations like that,” said Kwapis.
Dozens took a break from the SVSU vs. Davenport football game to get free “hands-only” CPR training.
Hands-only CPR takes out the mouth to mouth resuscitation so the rest only takes five minutes to teach.
"If you're at home and your mom or your dad or someone goes down, you're not standing helpless you can get them lifesaving help immediately,” said Diane Fong, CEO of the Pulse3 Foundation.
Hands-only CPR is a way for everyone to help out while waiting for first responders because traditional CPR classes can take up to three hours to complete.
Those tips include: calling 9-1-1, starting compressions, and grabbing an AED if they’re on hand.
"We need to provide those compressions to keep the blood flowing to keep oxygen going to the brain and give them a chance, a fighting chance, at life,” said Fong.
According to Kwapis, the compressions should be around a hundred beats per minute at the center of the chest.
"It helps me learn everything we're learning in class and it's an awesome opportunity to connect with the community," said Kwapis.
