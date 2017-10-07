Spiritual event connects and empowers women in Saginaw

A Saginaw Church hosted a special event to empower women.

Women of all ages gathered at the Good Sheperd Lutheran Church. The event focused on women connecting with their spirituality.

One of the main speaker’s was Karen Murdy, a motivational speaker and certified Exercise Physiologist attending Concordia University in Ann Arbor as well as Central Michigan University.

Murdy said working out and faith are very similar.

“Just like with exercise we’re looking for the benefits and some of the benefits we’ve talked about being from the bible are hope, joy, and peace and all these things we need in this crazy world,” Murdy said.

Murdy went on to say that faith can give you the confidence to take on your fears.

