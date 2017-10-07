Kickoff tailgate held at the Dow Event Center

Maize and blue and green and white filled the Dow Event Center for today's big game.

"A lot of great fellowship. connecting with people." said Mitch Vogeli

Mitch Vogeli came out with his church to cheer on the wolverines.

"IIt's all about community. t's about coming here and enjoying other people. seeing the game. the rivalry." said Mitch Vogeli

The event was on the big screen. People watched, played games and danced. Many were dressed in their favorite team colors. Some were representing both teams.

"When you are undecided, you have to appease both teams. I couldn't choose so i am going for both of them." said Janice Anderson

Due to early morning rain. the event was moved to the red room in The Dow. Hundreds came out to show their team spirit.

"I'm seeing a lot more Michigan fans. Those are the ones i notice." said Mitch Vogeli

