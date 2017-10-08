Ending the weekend on a sunny note

The big difference you'll notice today will be in cloud cover. There may be a few high clouds to start the day, but skies will be clearing throughout the day. This will start a dry stretch of weather over the next couple of days.

Today

A cold front moved through Mid-Michigan last night and has since exited, but temperatures won't be dropping all that much. Expect high temperatures to top out in the upper 70s. Keep track of temperatures in your area today with our Current Temperatures Map. Some clouds may linger initially, but skies will be gradually clearing throughout the day. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Comfortable sleeping weather returns tonight. The humidity will drop and low temperatures will dip into the low 50s. Skies will be mostly clear overnight with winds out of the south at 5 mph.

Tomorrow

Another cold front sweeping through Mid-Michigan will act to keep the remnants of Nate south of us. The front will be dry, but this one will be dropping our temperatures into the rest of the week. Some cloud cover can be expected between the cold front and the remnants of Nate. Highs today will rise into the mid 70s with winds shifting out of the north at 5 mph.

Stay up to date with the latest First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.