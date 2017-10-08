Remnants of Nate stay south of Mid-Michigan

Now that the remnants of Nate are over land, the storm is picking up speed and moving north. The storm will not bring rain to Mid-Michigan, but it's not out of the question to see some clouds. In addition, temperatures will actually still be very mild for this time of year before cooling off later this week.

Tonight

Comfortable sleeping weather returns tonight. The humidity will drop and low temperatures will dip into the low 50s. Skies will be mostly clear overnight with winds out of the south at 5 mph.

Tomorrow

Another cold front sweeping through Mid-Michigan will act to keep the remnants of Nate south of us. The front will be dry, but this one will be dropping our temperatures into the rest of the week. Some cloud cover can be expected between the cold front and the remnants of Nate. Highs today will rise into the mid 70s with winds shifting out of the north at 5 mph. Keep track of temperatures in your area with our Current Temperatures Map.

Tuesday

The remnants of Nate will quickly move away from Mid-Michigan and will leave us with mostly sunny skies for Tuesday. The difference this time will be that Monday's cold front will drop temperatures into the upper 60s for highs. Temperatures this time of year should typically be in the low 60s for highs which means we'll still be above average.

Mid-Week

Rain chances finally enter the picture for Wednesday and early Thursday as a low pressure approaches us from the west. Rain will be scattered and our best chances will occur on Wednesday before tapering off on Thursday. Highs will be much cooler, ranging from the low to mid 60s.

