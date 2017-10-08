Thousands without power in Frankenmuth, Vassar, and Caro

Last night’s storm brought strong winds leaving thousands of DTE Energy customers without power.

In Frankenmuth, there are about 584 customers without power. They lost power Saturday around 10:21 p.m. DTE Energy estimates the west region of Frankenmuth to have power restored by 11:30 p.m., while the northern region is expected to have power by 5 p.m.

In Vassar, there are about 1,540 customers without power. They lost power Saturday between 11 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. DTE Energy estimates power should be restored to Vassar by 11:30 p.m. Residents that live in between Vassar and Caro are estimated to have back by 3:30 p.m.

In Caro, there are about 856 customers without power. They lost power Sunday morning around 5:52 a.m. DTE Energy estimates power should be restored to Caro by 9:30 p.m.

In Marathon Township there are about 123 customers without power. They lost power Saturday around 10:43 p.m. DTE Energy estimates their power should be restored by 11:30 p.m.

DTE Energy said most of the power outages were caused by falling tree damage.

In total, there about 3,103 customers without power from the strong winds last night in this Mid-Michigan region.

Customers can check the DTE Energy Outage Map to view affected areas.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.