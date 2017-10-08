Thousands without power in Frankenmuth, Vassar, and Caro

From last night’s strong winds, thousands of DTE Energy customers are spending their Sunday at home without power.

In Frankenmuth, there are about 1,654 customers without power. They lost power Saturday night around 10:21 p.m. The power outage was caused by falling trees.

In Vassar, there are about 1,540 customers without power. They lost power Saturday night between 11 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. DTE Energy is still investigating the cause of the power outage.

In Caro, there are about 853 customers without power. They lost power Sunday morning around 5:52 a.m. The power outage was caused by falling trees.

In total, there are about 4,047 customers without power in this Mid-Michigan region.

DTE Energy estimated power would be returned to Frankenmuth and Vassar by Sunday at 11:30 p.m., but those residents are still without power.

Caro is estimated to have power back by 3 p.m.

