Organization to teach coding to girls in Detroit area

Computers already are a big part of Marianna Campbell's life. Now, the 17-year-old Detroit resident is looking forward to attending workshops, classes and discussions with other girls who want to learn about cyber technology.

With a focus on programming and computer coding, the events are being offered by Oakland-based Black Girls CODE. The nonprofit introduces young black, Latino and Native American females to computer sciences.

Black Girls CODE is starting a chapter in Detroit. Girls in the program also learn how to build websites and create mobile apps.

For Marianna, who is black, it will give her an opportunity to speak the same computer language while learning with girls who look like she does and who share similar cultural experiences.

