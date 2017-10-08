Northwood auto show comes to a close - WNEM TV 5

Northwood auto show comes to a close

Posted: Updated:
MIDLAND, MI (WNEM) -

For all of you car lovers out there, today is the last day for you to enjoy some hot rides.

Northwood University is hosting its 54th annual international auto show.

Folks can stroll through campus and check out some sweet rides, from slick Ferraris to souped-up SUV’s.

The show is 100 percent student-run and it’s completely free.

It runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.