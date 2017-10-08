Northwood auto show comes to a close

For all of you car lovers out there, today is the last day for you to enjoy some hot rides.

Northwood University is hosting its 54th annual international auto show.

Folks can stroll through campus and check out some sweet rides, from slick Ferraris to souped-up SUV’s.

The show is 100 percent student-run and it’s completely free.

It runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today.

