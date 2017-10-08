Power outage in Midland hits hundreds of homes

About 1,351 Midland residents have lost their power.

The power outage happened at 4 p.m. on Oct. 8.

Consumers Energy has not given an estimation of when they will have power restored.

Consumers Energy is still investigating the cause of the power outage.

Residents can check the Consumers Energy Outage Map to view affected areas.

