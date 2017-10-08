Bangor Twp and Flint residents have a chance for free pizza - WNEM TV 5

Bangor Twp and Flint residents have a chance for free pizza

Posted By Stephen Borowy
BANGOR TOWNSHIP, MI (WNEM) -

Who doesn’t love free stuff? Well, today you could get a free pizza.

Domino’s pizza chains in Bangor Township and Flint are teaming up with local Fire Departments for Fire Prevention Week.

Anyone who orders a Domino’s Pizza may be randomly selected and surprised when their pizza shows up aboard a fire truck.

Crew members will then check your smoke detectors and if they’re working your pizza is free.

