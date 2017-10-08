Motorcycle accident in Buena Vista

A personal injury accident has blocked off two roads in Buena Vista.

The motorcycle accident happened at E Holland Rd and 26th St.

Buena Vista Police and Fire Department were dispatched for a personal injury around 7:20 p.m.

The westbound lanes at Holland and S 27th St will be closed for time being.

Police have not stated the condition of the motorcyclist.

