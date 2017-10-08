Super hero 5K supports American heroes

Runners in Birch Run dressed up as superheroes to support some American heroes.

An annual 5K charity event was held to support a foundation that helps wounded veterans.

“If I could do more, I would do more,” said Adam Vansicle, the owner of Eagle Construction.

Adam Vansicle is an Army Veteran who served two tours in Afghanistan. After being medically retired, he’s been working on growing his construction business and causes close to his heart.

“Anything that I can do to give back, I’ll do since I can’t go overseas anymore,” Vansicle said.

Sponsors all around Birch Run joined hands to host their second annual Hero 5K Run.

This year their proceeds go back to the Travis Mills Foundation that helps wounded veterans like Vansicle.

Organizers said running or walking is an easy way to get active for a good cause.

“It’ll take you half hour, maybe forty minutes, to run or walk a course and you did good for veterans that actually sacrificed a lot for us,” said Onnalee McNalley, one of the organizers at the 5K run.

Dozens dressed up in their superhero costumes to honor their local heroes.

When runners cross the finish line, they’ll get both their final race time and the satisfaction of helping out veterans.

Vansicle said the transition from military to civilian life was one of the hardest parts for him.

His goal is to raise awareness for non-profits like the Travis Mills Foundation to help other veterans like him.

“Anyone can help,” Vansicle said. “Anyone and that’s the main thing is that if one person can help one person then we’re doing something right.”

If you would like to learn more about the Travis Mills Foundation, you can visit the foundation’s website.

