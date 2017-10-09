Top 5 on 5: Best corn maze in Mid-Michigan

Fall is here and that means there are plenty of fun autumn festivities to enjoy.

So for this week's Top 5 on 5, we're looking for the best corn maze in Mid-Michigan.

Nominate your favorite place to weave through the fields in the Genesee County area and Tri-City area by sending an email to top5on5@wnem.com

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.