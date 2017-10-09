Top 5 on 5: Best corn maze in Mid-Michigan

Dove apologized this weekend for a social media post that the company says "missed the mark" representing black women.More >
Federal investigators returned to search the home of Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock on Sunday, while the officers who raided his hotel room door the night of the shooting gave a harrowing account of a barricaded door they had to bust through and the booby-traps they feared they'd find.More >
The Salt Lake City Police Department is the latest US police department to come under scrutiny after bodycam footage shows an officer shooting and killing a man, even as the man appeared to be running away.More >
A White House aide says there's no misunderstanding what President Donald Trump means when he says "only one thing will work" to rein in North Korea's nuclear and missile programs.More >
Both the United States and Turkey have suspended all non-immigrant visa services for travel between the two countries, after last week's arrest of a US consulate employee in Istanbul.More >
A black bear was hit and killed by a vehicle along I-75 in Arenac County.More >
After five people were taken to the hospital complaining of upset stomachs, fire officials discovered the source of the smell: a pumpkin spice air freshener.More >
"Saturday Night Live" kicked off its latest episode with a powerful moment. Country singer Jason Aldean opened the second episode of SNL with a Tom Petty cover.More >
A wild ride caught on camera.More >
Quarterback Colin Kaepernick has told CBS that he would stand during the national anthem if given a chance to play football in the NFL again.More >
