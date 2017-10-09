Mom: My child is not required to share with yours

A mom's unusual take on sharing seems to be taking the internet on storm.

Alanya Koldberg’s post has been shared more than 225,000 times on Facebook. It all started when she told her son he was allowed to say no when other kids at the park asked him to share his Transformers toy.

When the other children ran crying to their parents, Koldberg said she got some dirty looks, but explained that adults are not required to share everything they own, so why should kids?

In today’s Where Moms Meet, we want to hear your take on this. Is it OK to tell your kids they don’t have to share?

