Alma church to be demolished

ALMA, MI (WNEM) -

The officials of a Mid-Michigan church are preparing to demolish it. 

Saint Mary's Parish in Alma could be torn down due to maintenance issues and a decrease in membership. 

While leaders said this is what they think is best, they understand how it's making members of the church feel. 

"They are starting to feel that sadness about the possibility of it being demolished," Father Nate Harburg said. "

We've spent a long time discussing, praying, and considering this question and we've come to this conclusion with peace. And we're going to move forward with this recommendation to the Bishop."

Church leaders will speak with Bishop Joseph Cistone next week about the demolition. 

Church members will attend Mount Saint Joseph Church in St. Louis for the meantime. 

