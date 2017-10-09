Cooler on Tuesday, but still above average

Hopefully today's sun took away your Monday blues. With temperatures in the mid to upper 70s, we are about 10 to 15 degrees above average for this time of year. Temperatures will cool off tomorrow, but will remain above average.

Tonight

A few clouds manage to creep their way into Mid-Michigan overnight as a cold front sweeps through the area. Expect some patchy fog to develop as temperatures drop off tonight.. Widespread fog should not be an issue, but some areas may see some locally dense fog. Lows will drop into the upper 40s to around 50 with winds out of the north northeast at 5 to 10 mph. Keep track of temperatures in your area with our Current Temperatures Map.

Tuesday

High temperatures will be cooler tomorrow, but will still be above average in the mid 60s. Typically our temperatures should be in the low 60s this time of year. However, as our winds shift out of the north at 5 to 10 mph, it will feel a little cooler than it really is. The rest of the day will feature a mix of sun and clouds as another low pressure approaches us from the south.

Wednesday

A low pressure moving south of us will still bring rain into Mid-Michigan on Wednesday. This will be much needed rain for us here in the area. The rain will move in during the morning hours and will stick with us into the afternoon. You might also notice that temperatures will struggle to hit 60 degrees as well.

Late in the Week

The rain will exit by Thursday leaving us dry until Saturday. High temperatures will gradually be rebounding from the mid 60s on Thursday to the low 70s by Saturday. So we'll jump right back above average for the second half of the week.

Stay up to date with the latest First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.