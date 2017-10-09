Warm & pleasant Monday

After a stormy night Saturday, we managed a gorgeous Sunday across Mid-Michigan with loads of sunshine and temperatures in the 70ss. Today, we have kept the good weather rolling! Get outside and enjoy it today as cooler air arrives later this week.

Today & Tonight

A gorgeous afternoon across the region today with plenty of blue skies and pleasant temps. Highs this afternoon have jumped into the middle and upper 70s. Well above average for early October, but still nice if you're heading outdoors.

If you don't have plans outside later on today, make some! Sunshine keeps rolling until sunset tonight and temperatures will stay fairly mild during the evening hours. The perfect day to be outside.

Even late this evening, skies should be fairly clear until a few clouds pass through later tonight. Although a few clouds will move in, we do expect to stay dry, with lows falling into the upper 40s and lower 50s overnight, giving us a great night for sleeping.

Tuesday

Cooler air arrives tomorrow. Tonight's cold front should pass through with little fan fare. An increase in clouds is all we will see waking up Tuesday morning. It will be a chilly start to the day with temps in the 40s so have the jacket at the bus stop.

In the afternoon we will warm up to near normal temps with afternoon highs in the middle to upper 60s. It will be a pleasant day just about 10 degrees cooler.

We should see plenty of sun tomorrow with just some high clouds passing across the region with mostly to partly sunny skies.

Wednesday

Rain and true fall weather arrive by the middle half of the week.

A cold front will be sweeping closer to Michigan by late overnight Tuesday. A widespread, good soaking rain is expected for much of the day Wednesday. While a few rumbles of thunder are possible we will mostly just be seeing occasional heavy rain.

Highs will also take a dive. Highs on Wednesday will struggle to reach the upper 50s. It will be a good day to curl up inside with plenty of rain any chilly temps.

