Warm & pleasant Monday ahead in Mid-Michigan

After a stormy Saturday night, we managed a gorgeous Sunday across Mid-Michigan with loads of sunshine and temperatures in the pleasant 70s for afternoon highs. While a few showers are out there for the AM commute, we do have a gorgeous day ahead of us for the new workweek!

Today & Tonight

Showers that are leftover from former Hurricane Nate have passed through the I-69 and Thumb areas this morning, but most areas are dry as we get the Monday morning commute started. Any showers should only last for the next few hours at best, and we should be drying out by 10 AM if not sooner.

We also have a few areas of fog around the area, so keep an eye out for that, especially along our counties near Lake Huron north of the Saginaw Bay.

Outside of those showers and patchy fog, we're off to a mostly clear start, and that mostly clear start will lead to mostly sunny skies through the afternoon. Our temperatures in the 40s and 50s this morning should have no trouble jumping into the middle and upper 70s later today away from the lakeshore.

If you don't have plans outside later on this evening, make some! Sunshine keeps rolling until sunset tonight and temperatures will stay fairly mild during the evening hours.

Even late this evening, skies should be fairly clear until a few clouds pass through overnight. Although a few clouds will move in, we do expect to stay dry, with lows falling into the 40s and 50s overnight, giving us a great night for sleeping.

