Student in custody after threat made to school district

A Mid-Michigan student is in custody after authorities say they made a threat against a school district.

Bullock Creek Superintendent Shawn Hale sent a letter to parents Sunday saying he was contacted at about 12 p.m. by the Midland County Sheriff's Department about a threat of violence message that was sent privately from one high school student to another.

Hale said after speaking with police, they made immediately contact with the student who sent the message.

"After much investigation, it was discovered that the threat was not credible and could not be carried out," Hale said.

Hale said students should report to school Monday as usual.

The student remains in custody, according to Hale.

The following is the full letter sent to parents:

