Video: Police responded to alleged hit & run involving judge

Newly released dash-cam video shows police officers in Michigan responding to a hit-and-run crash that allegedly involved a judge.

The video shows that before police officers arrived at the scene, they ran the plates of both vehicles involved. They immediately recognized the name on the suspect's plate as someone they knew.

“F—. Is that the hit and run vehicle? Yeah. Oh s—. F-ing kidding me. Wait. The red Charger plate? Yeah. Oh God for the love of God let it be the Chrysler,” the officers can be heard saying.

When police arrived at the scene they learn the Chrysler is the vehicle of the victim. The driver of the red Charger allegedly took off. The plate indicated the suspect's car belonged to 39th District Court Judge Catherine Steenland.

Police asked the driver of the Chrysler what happened. He said he saw the other driver look at her radio then swerve into him.

“I didn’t even get a chance to turn. She just… Yes. She had to have been drunk,” said the driver. “… she looked and just kept driving. She floored it.”

The man who said he is the victim of a hit and run isn’t the only one who said he got a plate. There was a witness .

“They followed her. Is the car in the driveway? Yes.”

The officers then gave their boss a heads up.

“He wants us to proceed just like we would with anybody else. We are going to go to her house. Try to make contact. If she comes to the door, we will go from there. If she doesn’t, which he doesn’t think she will, but you never know. We are going to tow her car. If it is in the driveway, or what not. And he is going to send somebody here who is more experienced,” one officer can be heard relaying to the other.

Police went to the judge’s door and knocked, but no one answered. They towed the car.

Michigan State Police are now handling the investigation, since it involves a judge.

Steenland was accused of driving under the influence in 2008. She was suspended from the bench for three months.

