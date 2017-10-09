Man asks deportation to be delayed so he can care for sick wife

An Albanian man living in Michigan may be forced to leave his sick wife and children. The family says the government is deporting him.

"I just cry and cry and cry,” Flora Rranxburgaj said.

Rranxburgaj has multiple sclerosis and recently suffered a stroke. She can't safely be left alone to care for herself, but she has been fortunate. She has a loyal husband who always takes care of her.

"I work and I try to take care of my family. My wife is very sick,” Ded Rranxburgaj said.

Her husband works two jobs to support his family and pay for her medical care.

He and her two sons, one who is in college and another who is 14-years-old, help her do everything.

However, this week he went to an appointment with immigration officials.

His son gave them the horrific news.

"They were like, ‘you got to leave in three months, buddy,’" Eric Rranxburgaj said.

"He's expected to leave his wife here to die by herself and leave his 14-year-old son who's an American citizen, born and raised here. It's just unconscionable,” said George Mann, an attorney for the family.

"It is just very frustrating because I don't know what to do if my dad is not here,” Eric Rranxburgaj said.

Now, the family is left turning to faith. They prayed for help.

Faith, after all, brought them to America. Ded and Flora Rranxburgaj fled a communist government in Albania that wouldn't let them practice their Catholic faith.

Since communism is gone, he cannot get asylum, but is still hoping for mercy.

"Just me and kids and husband. Husband has taken care of me for lots of years. He is good husband, good father,” Flora Rranxburgaj said.

Ded has been ordered to make plans to leave in January.

The United States would allow Flora to stay for now, because she is too sick to travel.

