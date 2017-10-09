AAA: Statewide average gas prices fall 10 cents

AAA Michigan says gas prices statewide have fallen by about 10 cents per gallon in the past week.

The Dearborn-based auto club says late Sunday the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline was about $2.40 per gallon. That's about 5 cents more than at the same point last year.

Michigan's lowest average price was about $2.30 per gallon in the Bay City, Midland and Saginaw areas. The highest was about $2.54 per gallon in the Marquette area. It's the fourth week in a row that the Marquette area had the highest average price.

The Detroit-area's average fell about 6 cents to $2.42 per gallon.

AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.

