Teen on dirt bike crashes with pickup truck hauling trailer

A Mid-Michigan teen riding a dirt bike was hurt after crashing with a pickup truck hauling a trailer in Sanilac County.

It happened on Sunday, Oct. 8 at about 11:50 a.m. on Downington and Loree Roads in Marion Township.

Investigators said a 2008 Dodge truck hauling a trailer was heading east on Downington Road when a dirt bike went through the intersection on Loree Road.

The dirt bike hit the trailer causing the driver – a 14-year-old boy from Carsonville – to be thrown from the bike.

The teen was taken to Deckerville Hospital and later airlifted to Covenant Hospital in Saginaw. His condition was not released.

The driver of the Dodge truck, an 18-year-old Birch Run man, was not hurt in the crash.

