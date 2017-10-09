Nearly 80,000 additional Michigan residents impacted in Equifax breach

The growing data breach at credit report company Equifax has state officials urging Michigan residents to learn what protective measures they can take after a security hack.

Equifax recently announced that 2.5 million more consumers were impacted by the breach than originally thought, including almost 80,000 additional Michigan residents.

The information stolen earlier this year included names, Social Security numbers, birth dates and addresses - the kind of information that could put people at significant risk for identity theft.

“The fallout from this breach continues to grow and my consumer protection team is diligently working to make sure Michigan residents know what to monitor as they move forward,” said Attorney General Bill Schuette. “It is important for individuals to determine if they are affected and I encourage anyone who believes their personal information has been compromised to file a complaint with my office.”

The breach has now impacted the personal information of more than 4.6 million consumers in Michigan, according to the state.

Equifax promised to update their website by October 8, 2017, so that consumers can check if they are in the newly discovered group.

The state said if you checked your status with Equifax before October 8 and were not impacted, it is important to check again to ensure that status has not changed and to take appropriate steps to protect your information if it has.

Schuette’s consumer protection team released an update to the Equifax Breach Consumer Alert with ways residents can protect themselves following the security breach.

In addition to educating Michigan consumers about the basics of fraud alerts, credit freezes, and credit monitoring, the alert answers some of the frequently asked questions about these measures, including the following:

Do I have to freeze my credit with all three credit agencies? Is there a difference between a security freeze and a credit lock? Do I have to pay for a fraud alert? How can I make the most of credit monitoring?

>>Click here for more information on the Equifax breach<<

