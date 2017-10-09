State's chief medical executive to appear in court for role in w - WNEM TV 5

State's chief medical executive to appear in court for role in water crisis

GENESEE COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

The state's chief medical executive facing criminal charges is expected in court Monday. 

Dr. Eden Wells will take the hot seat as the latest state official to face a hearing in the Flint water crisis. 

Wells is accused of knowing about the outbreak of Legionnaires' disease in Genesee County long before the public was informed. 

Witnesses said Wells also threatened to cut funding to a team of independent researchers investigating the water crisis unless they stopped looking into the source of the outbreak. 

Wells faces up to seven years in prison if convicted. 

