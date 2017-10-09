Oops? Study shows 'upgrade effect' as new iPhone becomes available

Trying to justify trading in your fully functional iPhone for an upgraded model? Apparently, you're not the only one.

Researchers at the University of Michigan, Columbia University and Harvard University say rationality can go out the window when new iPhones become available, as consumers "lose" or intentionally break their current iPhones for a crack at the latest edition. The carelessness and neglect toward currently owned products stem from a desire to justify the attainment of a new, enhanced product without appearing wasteful, the study said.

It's called the "upgrade effect."

Researchers said a study found in 119 countries from September 2010 to January 2015, consumers were more likely to report a lost iPhone when no new models were available. The opposite, however, was true when a new iPhone was going to be released or already available.

When it comes to carelessness, the results found many people will risk their older model iPhones in the presence of a preferred upgrade.

"Another study tested the consumer behavior of the upgrade effect in the lab, but this time using free mugs. More than 90 participants were divided into upgrade (nicer mug) and no-upgrade conditions. The mug was placed on top of wooden Jenga blocks on a table and participants could continue removing blocks until they told the lab assistant they wanted to stop. Removing more blocks increased the chance that their current mug would fall and break," according to researchers.

>>Click here to read more about the study<<

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.