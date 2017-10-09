Michigan is setting goals to support breastfeeding

Michigan has surpassed a federal goal for infants who have been breastfed, but the state still needs to increase the rate of breastfeeding.

These findings come from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) first statewide Breastfeeding Plan.

“Increasing rates of breastfeeding initiation and duration are necessary steps in reducing infant mortality and cutting the rising costs of health care,” said Dr. Eden Wells, MDHHS chief medical executive. “Our first breastfeeding State Plan sets goals for the state to meet to keep Michigan babies healthier.”

In Michigan, 84.1 percent of mothers reported breastfeeding their infant at least once, which exceeds the Healthy People 2020 goal of 81.9 percent. Healthy People 2020 is a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services project that provides national objectives for improving the health of all Americans.

Breastfeeding goals are to advance breastfeeding rights, build community support, change organizational practice, and strengthen individual skills.

“We wrote this plan through a collaborative effort with our key breastfeeding partners,” Wells said. “Nearly 250 stakeholders from throughout the state provided valuable input. This collaboration will continue as we move forward to implement the plan’s strategies. In order to impact breastfeeding rates we all need to work together.”

To view Michigan’s Breastfeeding Pan, visit MDHHS's website.

