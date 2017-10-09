Michigan is setting goals to support breastfeeding

A convicted sex offender accused of raping a woman when she was only 12-years-old was recently awarded joint custody of her child.More >
As of Monday morning, police are still searching for Sherin Mathews who is believed to be in grave or immediate danger.More >
Dove apologized this weekend for a social media post that the company says "missed the mark" representing black women.More >
Dallas owner Jerry Jones says the NFL can't leave the impression that it tolerates players disrespecting the flag and that any of his Cowboys making such displays won't play.More >
A Mid-Michigan student is in custody after authorities say they made a threat against a school district.More >
Federal investigators returned to search the home of Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock on Sunday, while the officers who raided his hotel room door the night of the shooting gave a harrowing account of a barricaded door they had to bust through and the booby-traps they feared they'd find.More >
A mom's unusual take on sharing seems to be taking the internet on storm.More >
The Salt Lake City Police Department is the latest US police department to come under scrutiny after bodycam footage shows an officer shooting and killing a man, even as the man appeared to be running away.More >
A White House aide says there's no misunderstanding what President Donald Trump means when he says "only one thing will work" to rein in North Korea's nuclear and missile programs.More >
A Mid-Michigan teen riding a dirt bike was hurt after crashing with a pickup truck in Sanilac County.More >
