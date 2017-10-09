BREAKING: State official facing new charges in Flint water crisis

It could be another month before the case against Dr. Eden Wells moves forward.

Wells, the state's Chief Medical Executive, is accused of knowing about the Legionnaires' outbreak in Genesee County and keeping quiet. Witnesses even claim she threatened to cut funding to researchers unless they stopped looking for the source of Legionella.

According to the Detroit News, two new charges were filed Monday against Wells. She was previously charged with obstruction of justice and making a false statement, but now is facing involuntary manslaughter and misconduct charges.

The manslaughter charge carries a penalty of up to 15 years in prison and a $7,500 fine, while the misconduct charge carries a prison sentence of up to five years and a $10,000 fine, the Detroit News reported.

Wells' hearing has been postponed until November.

