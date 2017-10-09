Police investigate armed robbery at Bay City 7-Eleven

The Bay City Public Safety Department is investigating an armed robbery at a local party store.

About 4:45 a.m. on Oct. 8 an individual entered the 7-Eleven party store on 900 Cass Ave. in Bay City.

Bay City Public Safety Capt. Joseph Lanava said the suspect, who police believe is a woman, was armed with a handgun and demanded money from the clerk.

Lanava said the clerk cooperated and gave a small amount of money to the robber. The suspect then left the store and fled on foot.

Officers arrived two minutes after they received the report.

The clerk was not injured in the incident.

Police have not released a description of the suspect.

Police ask anyone with information to call 989-892-8571.

