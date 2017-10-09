Sheriff's office: Wrong-way driver causes crash on US-127

The Isabella County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash involving a wrong-way driver on US-127.

The crash happened shortly before 6:30 a.m. on Monday on the southbound lanes of US-127 near Vernon Road in Isabella Township and it involved three vehicles.

One of the vehicles was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes when it crashed into two other vehicles, the sheriff's office said.

The drivers were taken to a nearby hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators believe the wrong-way driver entered the expressway at the south business loop in Mt. Pleasant.

At this time it is unclear why the driver was going the wrong direction, the sheriff's office said.

The incident remains under investigation.

