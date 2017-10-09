Fire hydrant severed in auto accident

A fire hydrant in Saginaw has been separated from the ground after an auto accident.

About 3 p.m. on Oct. 9, a vehicle hit a fire hydrant and ripped it from the water main, according to Josh Hoffman of Saginaw City Maintenance Department.

The hydrant was located just east of N. Michigan Road where Johnson Street splits into Davenport Road.

The water has been turned off from the hydrant’s location.

Hoffman said the area still needs to be drained and the damage is being assessed before repairs begin.

