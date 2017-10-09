Man credited with saving another man's life at Mid-Michigan bar

A man suffered a heart attack, but he is alive today thanks to a fast acting employee of his local bar and grill.

A 57-year-old man collapsed at Big D's Bar and Grill in Midland County on Oct. 5. He was playing pool.

A crowd surrounded him and immediately called 911 for help.

"I walked over and wiggled my way between and there was nobody in position for CPR. So I jumped right down and took a spot," said Richard Neely, performed CPR.

Neely was on his fourth day at Big D's as a cook when his instincts kicked in.

Neely said he started compression counts with the dispatcher on the other line while the man was clinging to life.

The whole ordeal lasted about four minutes before emergency responders relieved Neely of his duty.

"You really don't even know it while you're doing it," Neely said.

Lisa Hall, director of Midland County 911, said the man survived cardiac arrest thanks to the quick response from Neely.

"It was awesome that he was there. It was very good that he was willing to jump right in and start CPR. It did sound like he had a little training in CPR, which always helps too," Hall said.

Friends are calling Neely a hero, but he said the real hero in this story is his training. He hopes his story will encourage more people to go out and get CPR training.

Neely has taken many classes throughout the years, but never knew he would actually use it.

"I can't urge everyone enough to at least go and take the class and try your best," Neely said.

Hall said seconds stand between life or death in those situations.

"The quicker that we can get the response there and the quicker that hands on the chest happens, the better the patient's chances for survival are," Hall said.

Now the two men share a bond that will last a lifetime.

"I felt like I walked away and that was my brother," Neely said.

