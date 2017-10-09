Firefighters honored for appreciation day in Flint

Monday was about honoring real-life superheroes, the men and women who come to the rescue when we need them most.

It was Firefighters Appreciation Day. To celebrate, leaders in Flint held a ceremony to recognize the city’s more than 30 firefighters.

At Firehouse #1 in Flint, more than 30 firefighters were recognized for going above and beyond the call of duty.

Those local heroes received recognition from Mayor Karen Weaver and were served lunch by Fire Chief Raymond Barton.

They were honored for the amazing way they serve their community.

One of the most amazing stories told during the day happened at Fire Station #6 where firefighters had an emergency come right to the firehouse.

“I saw a car pull up in the ramp so I leaned over to see what was going on and they said 'the baby, the baby',” said Robert Parrish, from the Flint Fire Department. “The grandfather got out holding the baby in his hands and the baby was laying lifeless cause his head was laying over his hands so I knew the baby was unconscious.”

“We have a system where someone has to get on the baby,” said Samuelar Clayton, from the Flint Fire Department. “Somebody has to get equipment, somebody has to get an officer, and then everybody’s out there working on the baby at that point until the EMS transport vehicle arrives. So we didn’t know really until the next day that the baby had made it.”

So how does it feel to have made such a difference?

“Amazing, that’s what we do,” said Cynthia Earegood, from the Flint Fire Department. “That’s how we’re thanked for the job.”

