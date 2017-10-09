Mother, daughter in need of wheelchair ramp

A mother and daughter just moved into a new home, but they both suffer from similar ailments that make getting up and down the stairs seem nearly impossible.

They reached out to the TV5 Rescue Squad in hopes of getting a wheelchair ramp for their home.

"It'd be a lot easier for me to get in and outside of the house," said Christina Satkiwiek, daughter.

Satkiwiek and her mother Janet Beebe recently moved into a new home. They like everything about their house except the stairs. Those stairs have turned their new home into a nightmare.

They both suffer from something called myotonic dystrophy, which leaves them with very little muscle function. That makes it hard for them to complete basic tasks like navigating stairs.

The two use stairs to walk out of their house and they use the rail to hold onto. However, they said the rail is not sturdy.

Beebe said those stairs have caused many falls and trips to the hospital.

"It's hard. We try to help each other the best we can. Like if she falls, I try to pick her up and if I fall she tried to help me," Beebe said.

The pair use walkers to get around. They are hoping someone will see their story and offer to help.

"I wish that we could just get a ramp and it would make it easier for my mom and me and Robert to be able to go where we want to go without having to navigate those steps," Satkiwiek said.

Robert Janasik is Satkiwiek's boyfriend. He gets emotional when talking about seeing the two struggle.

"The worst thing is watching them and hoping I catch them," he said.

The family is asking anyone for help that could get them a ramp to help make their journey out of the house easier.

