Bloomberg paints grim picture of city still gripped in crisis

Court proceedings in the ongoing Flint water crisis have taken center stage.

The hearings have thrust the crisis back into the national spotlight, including Bloomberg.

The international news agency just published a report painting a negative picture of the city. The report stated despite water quality continuing to improve, residents have a long way to go before the true crisis ends.

"I don't like it because we're constantly picking up this water and taking it to my home," said Inez Edwards, resident.

Edwards is like a lot of Flint residents - frustrated she still has to pick up bottled water just to take care of basic needs.

"We're still suffering with the water," Edwards said.

Researchers said the water quality is continuing to improve, but Reed Williams said that's not the case at his home.

"It's still reading with the parts per million with the lead above what it should be. So we're still having to pick up water," Williams said.

While national attention of the water crisis has dried up, the website bloomberg.com is trying to put it back in the spotlight. In their article "Flint's River of Poison," Bloomberg said the people of Flint are still suffering. Williams agrees.

"Not being able to, you know, cook or really do anything with the water from the tap. Having to always use bottled water and run everything through filters can be a hassle," Williams said.

Perhaps no one has been more vocal about the water crisis than Flint Mayor Karen Weaver.

"While people leave, we're still stuck with the situation," Weaver said.

She said the city is making progress towards recovering from the man-made disaster, but there's still a long way to go.

"We're still on bottled and filtered water. We're still changing lead service lines. You know, we're still doing all of those things," Weaver said.

Weaver's goal is to have safe water to drink from the tap without filters. That's hard to imagine for people who have lived on bottled water for so long, but they are not giving up on Weaver's goal.

"I hope so. We were there at one point and I think we can get there again," Williams said.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.