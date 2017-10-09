1 worker dead, another rescued after trench collapse - WNEM TV 5

1 worker dead, another rescued after trench collapse

Posted: Updated:
WNEM WNEM
WYOMING, Mich. (AP) -

Authorities say a trench collapse in western Michigan has left one worker dead and one rescued.

Wyoming Fire Chief Chuck Lark said firefighters were called about 2 p.m. Monday to a residence where the collapse occurred. He tells The Grand Rapids Press that when they arrived, one man was waist-deep in dirt, rescued and transported to a hospital while the other was completely covered. First responders were working Monday afternoon to recover the body.

Lark said it appeared the workers were digging a sewer line as deep as 20 feet from a home.

The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration sent investigators to the scene south of Grand Rapids.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.