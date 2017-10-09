Mass casualty training drill planned in Macomb County

The Macomb County sheriff's office, local fire departments and emergency medical agencies are planning a mock mass casualty exercise.

Sheriff Anthony Wickersham says agencies are "continuously training and preparing for the worst" in order to keep the public safe, especially after the recent Las Vegas shooting.

The drill is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at 26 Mile and Jewell roads in Washington Township, north of Detroit. People are urged not to call 911, loiter in the area or attempt to interfere with the exercise.

Fifty-eight people were killed and hundreds were wounded while attending an outdoor concert in Las Vegas. The shots were fired from a casino hotel room.

