Closer, but not quite

Another October day, another slate of unseasonably warm temperatures. In a season where abnormal is becoming the new norm, we're finally poised for some changes. Thing is, they still won't exactly get us back to normal.

Tonight

Upper 70s were commonplace as we started the new work and school week, with a few low 80s even making an appearance on Monday afternoon. Combined with abundant sunshine and low humidity, it was about as perfect of a day as you can get this time of year.

Changes are coming or way tonight as a cold front cuts southeastward across the state, but it won't be making quite as much of a racket as Saturday night's cold front. Just the opposite in fact, we'll see little more than a few passing clouds overnight as the cold drops in, with zero threat of any rain or storms.

What the front lacks in stormy conditions, it makes up for in a sharp temperature gradient. A sharply cooler air mass lies behind the front in the upper Midwest, and we'll get a sample of it tonight in the form of dipping to the upper 40s and low 50s. That cooler air may lead to some patchy fog, so remain alert on the roads for changes in visibility.

Tuesday

Patchy morning fog gives way to a mix of clouds and sunshine on Tuesday, and it's going to feel a lot more like Fall! Winds shifting into the north will continue to pour cooler air in across the region, with highs being limited mostly to the mid 60s. In fact, you're probably going to want a light jacket for a change, as those winds will have some slight muscle behind them, coming in at 10-15 mph.

Despite the decidedly more Fall-like feeling in the air, Tuesday's highs will still run a few degrees above the low 60s we should be seeing in Mid-October. Better than nothing, I suppose, but those cooler conditions will be taking a more damp turn as we head into Tuesday night.

A developing area of low pressure in the southern Plains will become better organized throughout the day on Tuesday as it begins to take a jog toward the Great Lakes. Clouds will thicken up in the evening, eventually giving way occasional rain after midnight. Overnight lows will slip again to the upper 40s.

Wednesday & Beyond

Occasional rain will continue into at least the first half of Wednesday before diminishing during the afternoon. What's more, you're definitely going to want a heavier coat in addition to the umbrella. We'll double down on the cooler air with temps actually taking a below-average turn for a change! Expect highs to be limited to the upper 50s to a round 60 for the middle of the week. Mostly cloudy skies will linger after the showers depart.

This snap of chilly air will ultimately prove to be a minor hiccup, I'm afraid. Clouds will prove to be a bit more stubborn during the second half of the week, but daily highs and lows will return to their above-average ways. By day, we'll see mid 60s moderate to the low 70s into the first half of the weekend. By night, it will be cool, but well above the norm in the upper 40s and low 50s.

