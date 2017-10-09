Residents upset about overgrown grass in empty lot

The buildings were knocked down, but what was left behind has turned into an eyesore.

The people who have to look at it every day said they want something done.

"Cut that doggone grass down," said Bennie Scroggins, Saginaw resident.

Scroggins has lived in her house on Casimir on Saginaw's northeast side for about 50 years. When she looks out her window she does not like what she sees.

The grass has grown and creatures have moved into where two homes once stood.

Scroggins said after the home next to hers was demolished workers assured her the city would maintain the lot.

It has been about a year since the house was torn down.

"I have called three times and never got an answer back from them," Scroggins said.

The city used to cut the grass in the vacant lots, but Saginaw's director of public services - Phil Karwatt - said the city just can't afford to do that anymore.

Karwatt said if residents call and request for the city to cut the grass they will, but only if the caller maintains it from that point forward.

A woman who lives across from the overgrown lot said it's not fair residents maintain their property while the vacant lot is allowed to become an eyesore.

"We have to look at this every day. We cut our grass and we just have to deal with this and it's just a shame," Quangi Glenn said.

